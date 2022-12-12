Lagos generates N1.25bn in agric revenue, targets N3bn in 2023





The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, says the agricultural sector generated over N1.2bn as revenue in 2022 in spite of the global food challenges.

Olusanya, who also said that the ministry surpassed its one billion naira generated in 2021, made this known at the 2022 Lagos Food Festival in Lagos on Sunday.

She said that the revenue was generated even under the most strenuous circumstances affecting food production.

”In 2021, we generated roughly a little over one billion naira; this year is tougher obviously due to the election process and what have you.

“There was a glut in the system overall; obviously due to the challenges related to the war between Russia and Ukraine and a lot of instability economy-wise.

“This actually impacted on a lot of our food processors and producers here.

“Generally, the economy has not been friendly to anybody this year but regardless, the ministry still did all it could and at least we are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper