NDDC: There’re attempts to trade-off Ondo ED Project slot – Ilaje National Alliance





…Tasks Senate not to surrender to blackmail

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ilaje National Alliance Movement, INAMO, on Monday, raised an alarm that some elites from Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State are negotiating with some political and business men from Imo State to frustrate the confirmation of Mr Charles Ogunmola as Executive Director (ED), Projects, Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in the Senate.

The group insisted that the nomination of Ogunmola, an indigene of Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the state as ED project did not breach any section of the NDDC Act.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Chairman of INAMO, Mr Alex Omotehinse, alleged that those against the nomination of Mr Ogunmola from Ilaje have also flooded the Senate with petitions against Mr Gbenga Edema, the Commissioner nominee of Ondo State on the NDDC Board saying there’s no oil in his town in Mahin Kingdom within the same Ilaje Local Government.

Urging the Senate not to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper