Police dismiss video ordering personnel to remain in barracks

The Police Command in Enugu State has dismissed a viral video ordering personnel to leave their duty post and remain confined in barracks in the state as unfounded, false and misleading.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

“The Command is in receipt of a viral social media message and picture of a purported Police Wireless Message, stating that the Command’s authority has ordered its personnel to desert the street, their offices and duty posts.

“The purported concocted and misleading message also ordered police personnel to remain confined to barracks due to prevalent security challenges facing the entire state.

“It, therefore, wishes to categorically state that the report is not only unfounded, false and misleading, but clearly the handiwork of mischief-makers, seeking for avenues to cause panic among the peace-loving citizens of the state,” Ndukwe said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper