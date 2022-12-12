Sanwo-Olu picks PVC, charges residents to get voter cards





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (right) displaying his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) shortly after collection at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos Island LGA Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. With him (left): His Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents of voting age to pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), from the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in their localities.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Monday when he stopped by at INEC office in the Sura area of Lagos Island Local Government Area to pick up his reprinted PVC.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and some of his cabinet members.

The governor, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a few months ago redesignated his location and updated his details.

He had moved his polling unit from Ikoyi to Lagos Island, ahead of next year’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper