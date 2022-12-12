We’ll set aside $10bn to support our youths if elected – Atiku





…Nasarawa ‘ll give Atiku 95% vote in 2023 despite APC presence – Ayu

By David Odama

THE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, said the party will set aside ten billion US dollar to support young men and women in the country if elected in 2023.

Atiku said this in Lafia at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa State.

He said the measure was to strengthen the capacity of the youths who have become instrument of destruction in the hands of the politicians.

“Let me use this opportunity to re-emphasised our commitment to making sure that our youths, both men and women have work to do when we come into office”, Atiku stated.

The presidential candidate assured that PDP government will lift Nasarawa state by expanding power sector, build roads, provide infrastructures and develop the solid mineral sector if the state will vote PDP.

“Having said this, I want the people of Nasarawa state to make sure we win this…





