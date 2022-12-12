Why Tinubu may lose presidential election — Atiku’s Aide





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS political activities leading to the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said the spate of insecurity and dwindling economy in the country will jeopardize the chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, from winning.

This was even as he cautioned the APC to focus more on selling its candidate other than taking down on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Shaibu said this, in a statement, when he was reacting to a press release, titled: ‘A warning to Nigerians’, by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

According to him, “our reaction to the APC is that currently, their party has pushed Nigeria deeper into the abyss of poverty, insecurity, indebtedness. It will be good to challenge the APC to acknowledge one aspect…





