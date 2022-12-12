You can’t silence free press, ARISE Editors tell Tinubu’s media campaign DG, Onanuga





*Assure Tinubu of fair, robust coverage

The Board of Editors of THISDAY/ARISE News has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga and its Director, Strategic Communication, Mr Dele Alake of attempting to silence independent media ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was revealed by the THISDAY/ARISE News Boards of Editors, in a joint statement titled: “Tinubu and THISDAY/ARISE Media Group and the Attack on Free Speech.

The editors pointed out that in at least four separate press statements and interviews in the last three weeks, Onanuga and Alake, instead of responding to issues or sending petitions to the organisation’s Ombudsman, have variously accused the group of bias against the APC Presidential Candidate, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They are wrong. Truth and the pursuit thereof, and the reporting of facts is no bias. The duo has taken unprofessionalism,…





