AI will enhance Nigeria’s pharma research capability — Adelusi-Adeloye





…As NAPHARM inducts 20 new Fellows

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAPHARM, wants pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists and medical professionals in Nigeria to tap into Artificial Intelligence, AI, in a bid to enhance pharmaceutical research and the discovery of new and better drugs and medicines in the country.

Making the call in Lagos during the investiture of 20 new Fellows of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAPHARM, former minister of health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, called for the creation of an enabling environment that would make meaningful research development possible.

Lauding the global progress in the areas of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning and the benefits therein for Nigeria, Adelusi-Adeluyi, who is the President of the Academy said the government of Nigeria must continue to think outside the box to increasingly take advantage of the revolution in the new digital phenomenon.

His words, “Artificial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper