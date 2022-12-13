CBN disburses N9.7trn intervention funds





Invites applications for Regulatory Sandbox operation

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief and Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed the sum of N9.714 trillion through various intervention funding programes across several real sector industries.

According the bank’s Development Finance Department (DFD) Report made available at its 2022 Retreat, in Abuja, yesterday, the Manufacturing/Industry sector had the highest allocation of 32.6 percent.

It was followed by Energy/Infrastructure and Agriculture with 23. 1 percent and 22.8 percent allocations, respectively.

Speaking at the retreat, the Director of DFD, Mr. Philip Yusuf, said that the CBN was at the forefront of food security in the country.

He noted that although some people had raised concerns about rising food inflation, despite the bank’s massive interventions in the agricultural sector, the nation would have faced famine if the CBN had not intervened.

His words,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper