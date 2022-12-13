FG appoints 5 banks for disbursement of N278.5bn CVFF





By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has appointed five commercial banks for the disbursement of the N278.5 billion Cabotage Vessel Financing Find, CVFF, 17 years after it commenced collection of the funds.

The banks are Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Polaris Bank, United Bank for Africa, UBA, and Jaiz Bank. They will serve as Primary Lending Institutions for the disbursement of the funds.

Disclosing this at the flag-off ceremony of Batch B of the 3rd phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP, during the weekend, Minister of Transportation, Mauzu Sambo, said President Mohammadu Buhari has directed that the fund be disbursed immediately.

Recall that deductions from all contracts within the Cabotage area by Nigerian shipowners started 17 years ago with stakeholders calling for the disbursement to aid the nation’s shipping capacity.

The Minister has directed the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper