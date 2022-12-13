I see strange beings turn to goats in my dreams after acting – Babalawo character, Alebiosu





By Efosa Taiwo

Popular ‘Babalawo’ character in Yoruba movies, Adewale Alebiosu has revealed how after acting his role in movies, strange beings turn to goats in his dreams, and start biting him.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba, Alebiosu said he never knew that the incantations he recite in movies as an actor would have effect in his real life.

“I never knew there was so much more to the incantations I was delivering. I thought I was just delivering my lines, not knowing there are repercussions to follow. Whenever I get home after the act, while I sleep I would see some strange beings and some would turn to goats and start biting me,” Alebiosu said.

He advised the coming generation who wants to play the role of a Babalawo to be very careful and prayerful.

Alebiosu noted that the role demands all sorts of precautions to and all must be adhered to if they intend to avoid living a miserable life.

“I’m saying this to warn them so that they don’t end up…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper