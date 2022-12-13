Killers of Unilorin student bag death sentence





After one and half years legal tussle, an Ilorin High Court on Tuesday sentenced killers of Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin, to death by hanging.

The deceased, who would had turned 26 years this year, was raped and murdered in a merciless manner by the assailants.

The trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf, who handed down the judgment, convicted the 1st, 2nd and 3rd suspects; Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin and Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, for the offences of culpable homicide and armed robbery, ordering that they should die by hanging.

“I direct you Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin and Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, should be hanged by the neck until you’re pronounced dead,” the judge pronounced.

In the 165 pages judgment, which was delivered for four hours, the court also sentenced the 4th and 5th suspects to three years imprisonment for the offence of theft.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper