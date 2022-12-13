Livewell Initiatives holds 1st healthcare awards





By Chioma Obinna

To celebrate women in healthcare, LiveWell Initiatives – a social enterprise creating shared value on Tuesday held its inaugural Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Awards tagged: “#EWAHAFRO2022”.

Speaking ahead of the event to showcase the inaugural African honorees in Lagos, during a virtual media parley, the Chairperson of EWAH’s Advisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer of JNCI Ltd, Mrs. Clare Omatseye said it is the premier award across Africa to recognise and bring awareness at a broader level to 10 amazing emerging women healthcare leaders.

Omatseye who doubles as Vice President of the African Healthcare Federation said the women represent diverse sectors of healthcare.

“What they all have in common is their ‘miles-to-go mindset’ impacting innovating health care and fostering inclusivity, inspiring and mentoring others not only in their country but potentially across the region and even globally.”

Speaking, the Chief…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper