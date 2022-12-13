Man in police net for impregnating teenage house help





By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

A middle-aged man simply identified as Mr Sunday is now cooling off in police custody in Anambra state for allegedly impregnating his 13-year-old house help.

The incident, according to the source, came to the limelight when the teenage girl who hails from Akwa Ibom state delivered a baby at a hospital in the Adazi-Nnukwu community in Abaocha Local Government Area of the state and was detained by the hospital management as a result of her inability to pay her hospital bill because Mr Sunday abandoned her.

According to the source, information concerning her detention in the hospital leaked to officials of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Children’s Welfare and on enquiry, she informed them that she was impregnated by Mr Sunday, her guardian adding that the same Mr Sunday was equally sleeping with another seven-year-old girl.

At this juncture, the source further stated, the ministry officials rescued her from the hospital, took her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper