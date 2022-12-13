Non-oil products: FG to designate Ogun Agro Cargo Airport export terminal — Abiodun





By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government would designate the state-owned Agro Cargo International Airport as the export terminal for non-oil in the country.

The governor, who disclosed this during the 5th Coronation and 60th birthday reception of the Chairman, Ogun State Council of Oba’s and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, held in Sagamu, also noted that a dry Port is on the verge of been located at Kajola.

Abiodun said: “I was advised by the Federal Government, based on their understanding of what we are doing in Remoland, the Federal Government has decided to name our airport, that we haven’t even commissioned, as the Export Terminal for Non-Oil in the country.”

“Kajola is also a Free Trade Zone that was established by the Gbenga Daniel regime. It is where we currently have the wagon Assembly for the rail line that goes from Lagos to Ibadan, we have brushed it up again, and looking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper