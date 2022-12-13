Oshodi-Apapa Expressway: LASTMA, police abandon work as gridlock cripple movement





…Motorists lament

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and motorists along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway by Second Rainbow Bus-Stop, Mile-2, have continued to groan under excruciating condition as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, abandoned their duty.

The situation has led to total collapse of smooth movement in variance to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s claim of restoring sanity in Apapa and environs.

Some of the motorists who spoke to Vanguard on Tuesday, blamed the state government for development by subjecting residents and motorists in the axis to untold hardship daily without any respite in sight.

Mr. Dele Oloyede, a worker in the area, narrated how difficult to get to work daily without spending several hours between Second Rainbow, and Berger Yard area.

According to Oloyede,” We have been going through alot of hardship on this area, despite Governor Sanwo-Olu’s claim that the area i…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper