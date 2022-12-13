PDP govs hail Wike at 55





…say Rivers governor redefined governance

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his transformational leadership as well as the prudent management of his state resources.

Tambuwal, who is also the Sokoto State, Governor, said this in a statement signed by the Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Read also: Those who weaponised poverty behind buying of PVCs — PDP, LP

He said, “The Forum joins members of his family and friends and indeed, all citizens of Rivers State, to celebrate a man of many dynamic parts, who has redefined the essence of performance in public office through the provision of massive dividends of democracy in an era of scarce resources to government at all levels.

“Governor Wike has been a standard bearer in leadership and creation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper