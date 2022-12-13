Those who weaponsied poverty behind buying PVCs — PDP, LP allege





Mr Peter Obi and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) weaponised poverty in the country and was behind buying of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from registered voters to engage in electoral malpractice in the 2023 general elections.

Both PDP and LP made the allegations in reaction to the alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that some politicians are buying PVCs from unsuspecting Nigerians.

Mohammed Haruna, the National Commissioner overseeing Abuja, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states revealed on Monday in the nation’s capital that two people were recently convicted by INEC for illegal possession of PVCs in Sokoto and Kano…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper