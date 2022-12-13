Tinubu promises national industrial revolution, completion of AKK gas pipeline





…On Asiwaju mandate we stand – Northern Govs

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured Nigerians of widespread industrialisation across the country if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu spoke at the party’s presidential rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, where he addressed mammoth crowd who welcomed him to the former capital of the Northern region.

While addressing party supporters at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, Tinubu thanked them for the warm reception they have continued to accord him during his previous visits to the state, most recently for the Arewa Joint Committee at the Arewa House and the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

At the rally were APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Presidential Running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, host- Governor Nasir El-Rufai and members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Also in attendant were Governors Atiku Bagudu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper