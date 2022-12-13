Tinubu’s men accuse Arise TV of bullying APC candidate





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Media and Communication Directorates of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC has reacted to a statement issued on Monday by the Thisday/Arise Media Group accusing the PCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, and Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr Dele Alake of attempting to silence independent media and bully the press ahead of next year’s general election.

In a late Monday statement issued by the directorates on behalf of the duo, the PCC said “the allegation is baseless”.

Noting that it did not just single out the media house for an attack, the PCC said some of its columnists “substitute vile and vulgar abuse for sound logic and informed analyses while its television anchors heckle and harass their guests, particularly those of the APC in their jaundiced, flagrantly unprofessional programmes”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper