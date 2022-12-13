Transport fares hit rooftop as fuel shortage lingers in Lagos, environs





File: Queues

•DSS threat won’t change anything, cabal must be handled — PETROAN

By Udeme Akpan, Ediri Ejoh, Providence Ayanfeoluwa & Juliet Umeh

Transport fares in Lagos and environs, yesterday, rose by more than 100 per cent, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, and oil marketers battle to find a lasting solution to the fuel shortage.

This came as the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, PETROAN, yesterday, faulted the 48-hour ultimatum by the Department of State Services, DSS, that oil marketers make Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol available for Nigerians.

Trasport fares soar Some of the areas visited by Vanguard confirmed the excessive hike in transport fares.

For instance, from Badagry to Mile 2, which cost N400 or N500 before, now costs N1000. Agbara (Ogun State) to Mile 2, which used to be between N300 and N400, now costs N700.

From First Gate, popularly called Igboelerin Junction,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper