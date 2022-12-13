Two policemen, four others die in Australia’s gunfight





Brisbane, Queensland, the settlement where the gun battle occurred in Australia

By Biodun Busari

Six people including two police officers were killed in a gun battle at an isolated property in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, Australia on Tuesday.

According to several reports, the incident happened when a police team visited the place for an investigation over a missing report.

Reuters reported that when four officers arrived at about 4:30 pm on Monday at the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Queensland’s Brisbane, two armed people started shooting at them.

Read also:

Gunman kills Italy’s Prime Minister’s friend, others in bar

Police arrest former Olympic boxer for threatening mass shooting in US

Three boys die after falling into frozen UK lake

Police said there was then a “siege” at the house, without elaborating how that actually helped.

The police said 16 specialist officers responded and in a gun battle at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper