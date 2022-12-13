Two policemen, four others die in Australia’s gunfight

By Biodun Busari
Six people including two police officers were killed in a gun battle at an isolated property in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, Australia on Tuesday.
According to several reports, the incident happened when a police team visited the place for an investigation over a missing report.
Reuters reported that when four officers arrived at about 4:30 pm on Monday at the property in Wieambilla, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Queensland’s Brisbane, two armed people started shooting at them.
Read also:
- Gunman kills Italy’s Prime Minister’s friend, others in bar
- Police arrest former Olympic boxer for threatening mass shooting in US
- Three boys die after falling into frozen UK lake
Police said there was then a “siege” at the house, without elaborating how that actually helped.
The police said 16 specialist officers responded and in a gun battle at…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper