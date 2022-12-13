Uzodimma links INEC’s office attack to politicians, says ‘God ‘ll prevail’





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that security would be adequately provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the planned distribution of the permanent voter’s cards, PVC, in the state.

Uzodimma, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, when he visited the Imo police command regarding the Police killing of three hoodlums who attacked INEC headquarters along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, in the early hours of Monday.

The governor linked the attack to politicians in the state, who swore to make Imo state ungovernable and to stop the election.

ALSO READ

Nollywood stars heap encomiums on Uzodimma for Imo transformation

According to Uzodimma, “You can see why INEC, is the target if you collaborate it with the past where I have continuously said that what is happening in the Imo state is politically inclined and that Imo state will be ungovernable and there will be no election in Imo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper