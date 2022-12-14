Abiodun signs ‘Social Investment Order’ into law





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has issued an Executive Order establishing the Ogun State Social Investment Programme.

While signing the Order in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun said that it would help to alleviate poverty and hunger by ensuring equitable distribution of resources to the vulnerable, the poor and the widows, amongst others.

The governor stated further that the order would help to improve the social economic conditions of the citizens of the state at the grassroots, adding that the Order is of particular importance in view of the economic recession world over and particularly the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him “today, we are here to witness the signing into Law of an effect, the Executive Order establishing the Ogun State Social Investment Programme.

"This programme will be implemented by the Ogun State Social Investment Committee, the social investment programme amongst…





