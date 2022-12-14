Assembly jacks 2023 budget by N500m





By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba state House of Assembly has increased the 2023 budget presented to the lawmakers by the state governor, Darius Ishaku, by N500 million.

The 2023 appropriation bill Wednesday scaled through third reading and is awaiting the assent of the state governor.

The approved 2023 budget by the lawmakers now stands at N173, 234, 537, 456.40 as against the N172, 734, 537, 459.40 presented to the assembly by the state governor.

Giving reasons for the increment, Speaker of the state assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, said the additional N500 million injected by the lawmakers will serve the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC.

He explained that the lawmakers observed that the Commission had no appropriation in the 2023 budget presented to the assembly by the state governor, hence the addition of N500 million to enable the Commission conduct Local government election.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper