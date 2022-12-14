‘Don’t end up in regrets’ – Adewale Alebiosu warns actors over Babalawo roles





Adewale Alebiosu

By Ada Osadebe

Yoruba movie actor, Adewale Alebiosu, popularly known for playing a herbalist or Ifa priest character has warned his colleagues to stop playing Babalawo roles in movies.

Vanguard reported that Alebiosu claimed that after acting, he would see strange beings turn into goats in his dreams and start biting him.

He made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba, claiming he was just doing his job as an actor and was not aware the incantations he was reciting could haunt him in real life.

According to the movie star, many actors are unaware that incantations have adverse effects on humans.

“I’m saying this to warn them so that they don’t end up regretting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper