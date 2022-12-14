Nigeria capable of doing better than Morocco at World Cup – Sanusi, NFF Secretary General





By Efosa Taiwo

Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi believes that the Super Eagles are capable of emulating and surpassing Morocco’s feat at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions made history when it became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in last weekend’s quarter-finals.

Yousseff En-Nesysi’s first-half goal ensured that the North Africans powered past the Portuguese for a place in the semis.

Prior to the feat, the highest an African nation had gotten to at the World Cup was the quarter-finals achieved by Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal.

The Super Eagles’ highest finish at the World Cup is the Round of 16 on three occasions in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

Reacting to Morocco’s exploits in Qatar, Sanusi said that the Eagles can do better provided there is a conducive atmosphere to operate on.

“Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper