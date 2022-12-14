Nigeria ‘ll completely eliminate use of petrol, diesel generator — Buhari





.

….. says Zungeru hydropower project will add 700MW to the national grid

….as over 4m people were impacted through solar mini-grids

By Gabriel Olawale

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian government is committed to eliminating the use of petrol and diesel generators in the country by 2060.

Speaking during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC, Buhari said that the decision has necessitated the deployment of renewable energy, particularly solar at an unprecedented scale.

The President stressed that the Nigerian government has embarked on several reforms, one of the best in Africa, on mini-grid regulations as well as the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

“Our Federal Executive Council approved the plan earlier this year and adopted it as a national policy. As part of the plan, we intend to completely eliminate the use of petrol/diesel generators by 2060 and therefore need to deploy renewables, particularly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper