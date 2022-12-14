Nigeria pledges to meet 30 gigawatts energy target by 2030





Nigeria on Tuesday pledged its determination to achieve the vision of 30 Gigawatts of energy by the year 2030.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge at a discussion panel on Just Energy Transition at the ongoing U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, USA.

He used the opportunity to outline the comprehensive Energy Transition Plan unfolded by his administration in response to the issues associated with climate change.

According to him, as part of the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy, Nigeria set the vision 30:30:30 which aims at achieving 30GW of electricity by 2030 with renewable energy contributing 30 per cent of the energy mix.

“In 2021, Nigeria became the first African country to develop a detailed Energy Transition Plan to tackle both energy poverty and climate change, and deliver Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 by 2030 and net-zero by 2060.

“Our Federal Executive Council approved the plan earlier this year and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper