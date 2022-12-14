Nigeria’s problem not solely caused by 1999 Constitution — Gen Gbor





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE 2019 Presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Maj.-Gen. John Gbor (retd), has blamed Nigeria’s socio-economic and political woes, not on the country’s 1999 Constitution as many erroneously believe, but rather on the failure of leadership to promote nationalism above selfishness.

Gbor, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday ahead of the launch of his book entitled, ‘Nigeria: A Nation Yearning for Moral Regeneration’, pointed out that Nigerians irrespective of their religion and ethnicity are confronted with similar socio-economic challenges, insisting that the country was in need of moral regeneration.

“The 1999 constitution as amended is not the problem. It gave the country the needed democratic features which Nigerians are supposed to improve on as time changes. Some politicians are so selfish that they would prefer to fine tune the 1999 constitution to suit their own interest even if it is at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper