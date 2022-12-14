Omo-Agege first guber candidate to campaign in oil-rich Burutu in 42yrs, say Burutu Youths





Youths of Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have said Deputy Senate President and All Progressives Congress , APC, Delta State governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is the first governorship candidate to physically visit Burutu to campaign for votes in 42years.

Former governor of the defunct Bendel State, late Professor Ambrose Folorunso Alli, was reportedly the first politician to visit Burutu to campaign, on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria ,UPN. That was 43 years ago in 1979.

The Delta State youth leader of the APC, Napoleon Kenerekedi, who made the revelation, added that no Governorship candidate of the PDP which has ruled Delta State since 1999 has physically visited Burutu to campaign for votes.

He dismissed Delta’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa “as a very wicked person,” and said the Governor refused to site any project in Ijawland except a School of Marine Engineering in Okerenkoko, “because his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper