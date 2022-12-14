Security: Enugu Assembly commends Ugwuanyi, alleges sabotage





By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State House of Assembly has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for rising to the task of routing with pockets of insecurity situations in the state.

The Assembly also alleged that there was possible sabotage from external factors against the efforts of the state government in tacking traces of insecurity in the state, and urged the state residents to synergize with the state government in dealing with the matter.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon. Jeff Mba who made the commendation stated that Enugu state is one of the safest states in country as acknowledged by the Nigeria Police.

Mba said that the security synergy became necessary following the inability of the federal forces to counter all the challenges confronting the country, hence both community policing and other forms of security apparatus became necessary to continue in the task of protection of lives and properties of citizens.

He noted that Governor Ugwuanyi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper