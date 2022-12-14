Tinubu in Kaduna, promises national industrial revolution





The All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promised on Tuesday in Kaduna that he would ensure widespread industrialisation across the country when elected.

He particularly assured of the completion of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (Akk) natural gas pipeline project when he addressed a rally in the Kaduna State capital.

He told party faithful and supporters at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium; venue of the rally, that he was appreciative of the continued support and affection accorded him anytime he was in Kaduna.

“What anyone who visits the Centre of Learning quickly learns is that you are a resilient and industrious citizenry. You have the skills and talent to prosper as individuals,’’ he told crowd.

He extolled Gov. Nasir El-Rufai whom he described as a dependable ally, for the good job done at the helms of affairs of the state.

“With his combination of intellect and determination, he has put in motion policies and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper