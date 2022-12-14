Why we’re unable to sell fuel at N170 – Independent marketers





The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it is working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to solve the scarcity of fuel across the country.

IPMAN, yesterday, said the scarcity of fuel leading to queues at filling stations came as the independent marketers have been lifting the product from private depots at about N200 per litre.

This has made it impossible for them to meet the Department of State Services (DSS) 48-hour directive last week.

IPMAN Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, said the independent marketers have now been allowed to lift petrol at N148 per litre.

Osatuyi said, “Our members have now been allowed to lift petrol at N148 per litre, meaning that we can now reduce our pump prices….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper