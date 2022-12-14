Your best has left Nigeria worse than you met it, Labour Party tackles Buhari





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that he has done his best for Nigeria as an unfortunate.

Chief Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the declaration by President Buhari who was quoted as telling an audience in Washington DC, USA, that he has done his best for Nigeria.

Tanko said, “It is quite unfortunate. I say so because his best has left Nigeria and Nigerians the worst for it.

“Today, President Buhari’s best has made Nigeria an object of pity among the comity of nations.

“We are not the worst in terms of God’s blessings in mineral deposits but we have been certified as the world’s poverty capital with 163 million of us out of about 200million people living in abject poverty.

“Buhari’s best has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper