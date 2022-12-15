2023: Nigeria needs bold, knowledgeable leader — ARG





By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, yesterday, urged Nigerians to elect a leader ready to take bold steps and make uncomfortable decisions to take Nigeria away from the precipice.

Speaking during the group’s end-of-the-year 2022 deliberations, ARG’s president, Mr. Olawale Osun, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to a working Federal system.

Oshun said: “We call on voters to genuinely scrutinize the candidates to ensure that those who genuinely believe in their welfare are voted into offices, be it executive and or legislative.

“Regarding the Presidential election, we note that the times call for a bold, and knowledgeable leader to steer our country away from the present steeping decline into oblivion. The time calls for bold and imaginative political and Constitutional reforms to enable every Nigerian to partake in safety, and equity in the wealth and peace of Nigeria.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper