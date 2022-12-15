Africa to meet 60% vaccine need by 2040





Health experts across African countries have projected the continent to produce 60 per cent of its vaccines domestically by 2040.

They also said that Africa could increase its overall capacity for pharmaceutical manufacturing in general on the continent.

They made the projection on the sidelines of the 2nd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in the Rwandan capital city Kigali, which ended on Thursday.

Dr Precious Matsoso, the Co-chair of the international negotiating body of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, said that there was no equitable vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 crisis.

Matsoso also said that there was an issue of timely availability of vaccine, particularly in Africa, noting equity had been a problem.

He said: “One of the solutions, according to the UN agency, is to promote technology transfer for African pharmaceutical industries to produce their own drugs and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper