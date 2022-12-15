Curry suffers shoulder injury in Golden State NBA loss at Indiana





INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

Curry, last June’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, was hurt trying to strip the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith as the Pacer drove to the hoop.

Curry held his shoulder until leaving the game moments later and was taken quickly to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will have an MRI exam on Thursday to determine the extent of the 34-year-old guard’s injury.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Kerr said. “He’s in good spirits and we’ll hope for the best.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper