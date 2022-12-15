Henry Cavill leaves Superman role after nine years





British actor, Henry Cavill has announced that he will no longer be playing his role as DC Studios’ hero, Superman.

The 39-year-old made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, stating that the decision was reached after a meeting with the studio’s new bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The new development comes two months after Henry announced his return to the franchise, as he was instructed by the studio.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” he wrote. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire.

“This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper