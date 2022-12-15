Ibesikpo Asutan ‘ll become housing hub in Akwa Ibom – Pastor Eno





Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has promised to site a major housing estate project in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area to ease the congestion in Uyo, the state capital, when elected into office in 2023.

Pastor Eno, who made the declaration at a campaign rally in Ibesikpo Asutan, noted making Ibesikpo Asutan and adjourning local governments areas a housing hub would ease the congestion and accommodation issues in Uyo, the state capital.

The governorship candidate, who was accompanied by his wife, Patience Eno, deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi and members of the campaign council, noted that Ibesikpo Asutan is a key local government area in the state having produced a former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, rightly referred to as “The father of modern Akwa Ibom State”, who spearheaded the resource control fight that brought fortune to the state and also built the Akwa Ibom State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper