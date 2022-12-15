IDPs groan over alleged lack of shelter, hunger in Kaduna





From L-R: Some IDPs, Mr John Tanko; Faith Yakubu and the Chairman of the IDPs, Mr Habila Madami, during interaction with NAN correspondent at Zahu, Gonin Gora, Kaduna on Wednesday.

Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) from different locations in Kaduna State on Wednesday cried out for help over lack of shelter, hunger, and loss of means of livelihood.

The displaced persons are camped in an IDP centre in Kaduna.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that they were forced out of their homes in 2020 due to exacerbating kidnappings and banditry activities in the state.

Many of the displaced persons, mainly from communities of Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state, are also currently taking refuge in safer communities at the homes of relatives.

The Chairman of the IDPs at Zahu community, Gonin Gora, Mr Habila Madami, told NAN that their lives were hanging in the balance with no hope of the situation getting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper