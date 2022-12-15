Kaduna NNPP Chairman resigns, alleges interference





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state, Mr Ben Kure has said that he has resigned his position as state chairman and is no longer a member of the party.

Kure said contrary to the report that he was removed by the State working committee of the party, he had tendered his resignation to the National Secretariat of the party since on December 6, 2022.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Mr Kure alleged that the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, did not allowed him to operate freely for the good of the party in Kaduna state.

According to him ,”having done the best I could, it’s time to move on with my life. My experience with NNPP in Kaduna is regrettable. I do not ever hope to have anything to do with majority of the state Exco members.”

“I therefore wish to inform you and all my supporters and associates that I have resigned as the Kaduna State chairman of NNPP and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper