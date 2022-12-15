Land grabbing: Badagry community protests demolition of houses





•We were unjustly arrested, tried and remanded in prison, says Baale

•Assembly promises to wade in

By Elizabeth Osayande

RESIDENTS of Osun-Egbado Mowo in Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Badagry, Lagos State recently led a protest at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office in Alausa over the demolition of their houses by some alleged land grabbers.

The demolition of some houses in the community was reportedly carried out by a firm, Advanced Engineering Consultant Company.

Also, the Baale of the community, Oloye Olabintan Ayuba, alleged that he and some members of his cabinet were unjustly arrested, taken to Adeniji Adele Central Police Station, tried at Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, and remanded in Ikoyi Prisons before being released on bail.

The aggrieved community members, who staged a peaceful protest in front of the governor’s office, last Tuesday,…





