LASU PhD students win 5m research grant





Representative of LASU VC, Prof. Adenike Boyo with the research team who received N5 million from LASRIC.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Two researchers, of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, led by a Ph.D Student of Project Management, Blessing Nwatulegwu, have won a five million naira N5,000,000 research grant by the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council , LASRIC for it’s research proposal on “The Development and Production of Bio-Plastic from Sargassum Seaweed towards Circular Economy in Nigeria.”

The team, which had another Ph.D student, Michael Fagbohun, was supervised by a Professor of Project Management, Prof. Ibrahim Olateju.

On what informed the research interest in Sargassum, Nwatulegwu noted that:” Nigeria is at risk with thousands of non-degradable waste plastics being dumped around yearly worsening land pollution, a problem we believed can be solved by producing plastics from Sargassum Seaweed, which is degradable, instead of from petroleum products….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper