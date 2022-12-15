N18bn: Adeleke, Oyetola renew bickering over Osun loan stock, debt profile 





Oyetola and Adeleke

Oyetola left no kobo, took N18bn loan after losing election – Adeleke

Adeleke lied, I never borrow a dime – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola have resumed a renewed bickering over the state debt profile.

Adeleke on Thursday, during a meeting with Osun State Traditional Rulers in Osogbo, alleged that Oyetola took N18 billion loan after he lost the July 16th, 2022 Osun governorship election.

The governor also disclosed that the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion as of November 30th, 2022.

Adeleke added that his administration inherited eight outstanding loan facilities, apart from salaries and pension debts, from Governor Oyetola’s administration.

