Segilola Gold pays N1bn in royalties to FG — Adegbite





The Hon. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite inspecting some Gold Bars at the Segilola Resources Operating Limited in Iperindo, Osun State during the Facility Tour of SROL recently.

…says Gold production success story attracts more investors

By Gabriel Ewepu. ABUJA

WITH Nigeria turning her energy to unearth more treasures for revenue generation other than the oil and gas sector, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL, paid N1.1 billion royalties to the Federal Government since 2021.

Adegbite stated this during facility tour of SROL in Iperindo area of Osun State, where he said the success story of gold production by SROL has attracted more local and foreign investors to the mining sector.

He said: “An Aurelian company came into Nigeria in 2021, brought some investment in and others are about starting operation while another company who has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper