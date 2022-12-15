Segilola Gold pays N1bn in royalties to FG — Adegbite

…says Gold production success story attracts more investors
By Gabriel Ewepu. ABUJA
WITH Nigeria turning her energy to unearth more treasures for revenue generation other than the oil and gas sector, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL, paid N1.1 billion royalties to the Federal Government since 2021.
Adegbite stated this during facility tour of SROL in Iperindo area of Osun State, where he said the success story of gold production by SROL has attracted more local and foreign investors to the mining sector.
He said: “An Aurelian company came into Nigeria in 2021, brought some investment in and others are about starting operation while another company who has…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper