Tottenham set to pay €50m for Morocco World Cup star Amrabat





Tottenham Hotspurs are ready to up their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, and could splash over €50m for the Morocco international.

However, the North London outfit will have to slug it out with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid for the signing of the 26-year-old.

The Morocco international has been the revelation of the World Cup in Qatar, leading his men to their historic first ever semi-final.

Although they were defeated 2-0 by France last night, the Atlas Lions will challenge Croatia for third place on Sunday.

Fiorentina have made it clear they do not want to sell Amrabat, but the interest he is attracting could tempt them into a sale at the right price.

According to La Repubblica, that will be an absolute minimum of €50m, a figure that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur may well be prepared to pay.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid had already been linked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper