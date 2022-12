Photo illustration created December 15, 2022 shows computer screens displaying former president Donald Trump’s newly released digital trading card collection as revealed in an online announcement on his platform. – Trump — who is bidding to win back the White House in 2024 — had hyped for days that he would be making a “major announcement.” But his unveiling of the collection of NFT (non-fungible token) cards — timed to tap into the lucrative festive shopping season — attracted widespread ridicule. (Photo by STF / AFP)

It could be the perfect Christmas present for the Donald Trump fan in your life — a $99 digital trading card showing the former president in various guises including a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

Trump, whose bid to win back the White House in 2024 appears to be stalling, had hyped that he would be making a “major announcement.”

Speculation had mounted that he could name his vice presidential pick.

But the unveiling of his NFT (non-fungible…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper