Adegoke: Adedoyin’s son directs me to sign fresh receipt, says receptionist

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A receptionist at Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student was allegedly murdered, Adedeji Adesola, has disclosed that the hotel’s Managing Director, Roheem Adedoyin gave her a fresh receipt to sign and was used to replaced original one issued to the deceased.

Adesola, also a defendant along with Dr Rahman Adedoyin and five other workers in the hotel are facing trial over the murder of Adegoke, who was allegedly killed in the hotel on November 5, 2021, before his body was dumped on the roadside.

Under cross-examination from prosecution counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, the seventh defendant said that she snapped the original receipt she issued to the deceased with her phone to ensure that her account was intact before handing it over to the receptionist on the night shift.

“My lord, I didn’t plan to fabricate any evidence. On the 11th of November, 2021, I was at Ilesha when I receive a message from one of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper