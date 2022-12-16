Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi, Tinubu promising Nigerians everything





•PDP candidate: Unity, political and economic restructuring as bedrock

•NNPP flag bearer: Frugality, oneness and national rebirth

•Labour standard bearer: Economic recovery for sustainable growth: from consumption to production

•APC candidate: Transformational agenda using the Lagos model as a showcase for greater Nigeria

By JideAjani, General Editor

For an easily excited and easily excitable people, once described as the happiest people on the face of the earth, Nigerians – well, some Nigerians – have become the constant butt of jokes for and by politicians. Indeed, the Nigerian politician appears to have the number of Nigerians and is just some dials or clicks away from sending the Nigerian on a fool’s errand.

And nothing best captures this absurdity than the outcomes of elections since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999. For 16 years, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ruled Nigeria. Caused to be convinced that the PDP failed them,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper